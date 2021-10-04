James Gunn “Reveals” Final Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg — On Facebook

Fans hoping to find the long-hidden final Easter egg in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will have to wait a little longer: director James Gunn playfully posted it “for everyone to see” on Facebook — the social media site suffering worldwide outages. On Monday, Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms went down around 11:40 a.m. ET with no explanation for the outage. Facebook tweeted that “some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app,” including users attempting to log on and discover the “big” but hard-to-find Easter egg concealed since the film’s release in 2014.

“I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg for everyone to see,” Gunn tweeted. In response to a follower who reported their Facebook isn’t working, a tongue-in-cheek Gunn replied: “WHAT???!!”

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1445102239970992137

After the home media release of Guardians in 2014, Gunn told ComicBook there are “definitely some things that people haven’t seen” still hiding in the galaxy-spanning adventure about Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his crew of intergalactic misfits.

“There’s definitely one really big thing that people haven’t seen, but they may never see it — we’ll see,” teased Gunn. “There’s other things, too.”

Audiences have since uncovered other Easter eggs in the movie, but the now-infamous “big” Easter egg referenced by Gunn remains a mystery. Ahead of the release of the film’s 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn wrote on Facebook: “[The Easter eggs] have not all been found. No one has found the big one, really. Maybe once someone came close.”

In 2019, indirectly responding to a fan theory published online, Gunn confirmed in a tweet that the elusive Easter egg has been “partially discovered.”

“Partially correctly and partially incorrectly,” reads Gunn’s cryptic 2019 tweet. “You know who you are.”

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1157003692803002368

After YouTube user MasterTainment published a video in 2018 speculating that the coordinates to Knowhere hide a secret Easter egg revealing “the Celestial nature [of] Peter Quill’s (Pratt) father…Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” On Reddit, a user extended the theory at length and concluded that the Easter egg hunt uncovers family secrets before they’re exposed in Vol. 2.

Gunn next returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, releasing 2022 on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as Groot, Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.