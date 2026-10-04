James Gunn’s Latest Batman Casting Debunk Takes A Major Favorite Out of the Running (But Fans Have a Backup Plan)

There were some recent casting rumors based on something fans saw online, but James Gunn has jumped in to squash these rumors. The rumors involved eagle-eyed fans noticing that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) had followed Gunn on Instagram. Once fans saw this, the wheels started spinning, and they believed that Ackles could finally land the role of Batman that he has been fan-cast in for years. These were obviously fan-based rumors, and there was nothing in reality that indicated that Ackles was cast in anything for the DC Universe. The best thing about Gunn is that he will quickly debunk false rumors on his Threads account.

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After someone posted that Ackles was cast in a DCU role just because the actor followed Gunn on Instagram, Gunn dismissed the rumor in a brilliant way. In his response to the news that Ackles followed him, the director wrote, “Thanks for letting me know. I’m going to follow him back. I met him once 20 years ago when he was dating a friend of mine. Nice guy. We haven’t cast him as anything.”

Based James Gunn 😂 pic.twitter.com/rh1jmdcBc4 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 4, 2026

DCU Fans Have a Fallback Role for Jensen Ackles

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While the rumors that Ackles was cast in a DCU role started rolling in, many fans thought he was going to play Batman. However, Gunn made it clear that Ackles hasn’t been cast in anything, at least not right now. That said, Ackles would be perfect in any superhero role, and he would fit perfectly into a movie created by Gunn. The truth is that Ackles wouldn’t be the best choice for Batman, although Michael Keaton proved that it is wrong to prejudge an actor based on past roles. That said, the fans have decided that there is an even better role for Ackles.

One of the biggest ideas was that Ackles could play Deathstroke in the DCU. There were other ideas, with one suggesting Catman, and someone else joking that he could play Condiment King. On Threads, others suggested there were roles that Ackles could fit well, and several just wanted him to be given a chance.

Cast him as Death Stroke — Heavy Hitta ✴️ ↗️ (@Hitta_0) October 4, 2026

Ackles remains one of the most popular genre stars on television, but he has still never really made his name as a bankable movie star. He was beloved on Supernatural, and he brought his charisma to both the comic book adaptation The Boys and more mainstream genre television in shows like Tracker. Ackles also said that he would love to play Batman, but as many commenters on Threads pointed out, everyone says things like that. When any male actor talks about appearing in a DC movie, the first name that usually pops up is Batman. It makes sense that Ackles could mention that in interviews.

However, Gunn has been pretty open about what movies are casting right now and who he has cast, when the time is right. He has also proven on Threads that he will squash any false rumor, whether it is news sites jumping on rumors or fans throwing out ideas and claiming they are true. Jensen Ackles would be perfect in numerous roles in the DCU, and there are many fans who would love for Gunn to take a chance on the popular TV star.