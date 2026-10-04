DCU Batman Casting Speculation Just Had a Major Development and Fans Are Pumped: “He Would Kill It”

The larger DC franchise currently has several Batman projects in the works. Front and center is , the sequel to Robert Pattinson’s 2022 movie, which has been in development for quite some time but has, unfortunately, experienced a number of delays. Currently, it’s expected to finally hit theaters in 2028 (and, hopefully, the expected release date sticks this time). In addition to that movie, there is an animated Batman and Robin movie, Dynamic Duo, which has just confirmed several key cast members—although, notably, not Batman yet, but there are rumors it could be Chris Pine. Neither The Batman: Part II nor Dynamic Duo will be a DCU project, however, and it’s all but guaranteed that Gunn will eventually be adding Batman to the franchise. As of right now, that’s expected to be .

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With such little currently known about that project, and given the fact that it seemingly hasn’t entered any serious stages of development, no casting has been announced for the DCU’s Batman yet. Unsurprisingly, though, that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation and fan theories, and now, a recent update has fans convinced that they know who Gunn wants for the spot. Specifically, long-time fan cast favorite Jensen Ackles, best known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural, reportedly just started following James Gunn on Instagram. That’s far from confirmation that he’s in talks to be Batman, much less that he’s actually been cast, but in light of Ackles’ widely known interest in the role and the fact that many fans have been waiting literal decades to see him play this part (in live-action, that is, as he’s already voiced him before), this has been enough to create plenty of excitement online.

Fans Are Already Celebrating Ackles’ Potential Role

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Ackles fans know that he has already played a superhero, as he was Solider Boy in The Boys (and will reprise the role in Vought Rising, a prequel series). It’s perhaps for that reason that many are so eager to see him as Batman, and the Instagram post discussing Ackles following Gunn is full of comments to that effect. One commenter wrote, “Please, please let this be true!!! Jensen would absolutely KILL it as Batman. He has everything the role needs. I seriously can’t imagine anyone more perfect for it. Please let this happen!!!” Yet another enthusiastic comment reads, “Pls pls pleaseeeee be Batman, ngl I think it would be so iconic.” Yet another says, “I’m keeping my hopes up for him. He deserves all the recognition he can get.” Of course, there are opinions to the contrary; that is always going to be the case. But many commenters seem thrilled by this idea.

Now the question becomes: Does Gunn actually want Ackles for the role? On the one hand, it would be a very popular choice, which would likely give the DCU a boost. There’s also little doubt that, at the very least in terms of talent, Ackles is up for it. Even so, there are other considerations to be had. For one, many in the comments who are against the idea referenced Ackles’ age, and while he’s clearly perfectly fine to play hero roles, one aspect of this would be his age in relation to Superman actor David Corenswet. Currently, Corenswet is 33, and Jensen Ackles is 48. Superman and Batman don’t necessarily have to be around the same age, although this would be something Gunn would no doubt take into account—especially considering it would be a few more years before a Batman movie came out in the DCU, and there would absolutely be a plan for more than one Batman project. There are, therefore, legitimate points to be made on both sides. Sadly, it will also likely be quite some time before we get an answer.

Would you want to see Ackles as the DCU’s Batman? If not, who would you want in the role? Share your comments below.