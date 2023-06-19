Jamie Foxx's Day Shift Sequel Gets Promising Update

If all goes to plan, Day Shift will soon receive a sequel. Produced by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, the film follows Bud Jablonski (Foxx) as he moonlights as a vampire-killing assassin. Given the film's stunt-heavy script, filmmaker JJ Perry is hoping to land a familiar face for the tentative follow-up. In a new video from Corridor Crew, Perry reveals he's trying to get John Wick 4 scribe Shay Hatten on board for the project.

"We are hopefully going to do Night Shift," Perry told the YouTube channel. "We just put that pitch out there, we're hoping to get the writer who did John Wick 4."

Though Perry has a decent amount of second unit directing experience under his belt, Day Shift served as his official directorial debut. Most recently, the filmmaker did stunt work on Samaritan, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Murder Mystery 2.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

A potential timeline for Night Shift is still to be determined given Foxx's recent health complications. Earlier this year, the actor was hospitalized after a medical crisis, though it has yet to be unveiled what that entails. Since then, Foxx has been admitted to a rehab center to help recover from the scare.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

What is Day Shift about?

In Day Shift, a hard-working, blue-collar dad just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 10-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

The cast of Day Shift also includes Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, and Scott Adkins.

Day Shift is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.