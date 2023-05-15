Jamie Foxx Admitted to Physical Rehab Center to Recover From Recent Health Scare

Actor Jamie Foxx has been admitted into a physical rehabilitation center, in his recovery efforts following his recent health scare. According to a new report from TMZ, Foxx's family was spotted at a medical facility in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend. Their report claims that Foxx arrived at the Chicago facility in late April, after he was briefly in an Atlanta hospital. While it still has not been confirmed what caused Foxx's health scare, the facility is reportedly specialized in "stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation."

Foxx is reportedly "recovering well", echoing positive comments that he recently made on social media.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It was revealed last month, via a social media post from Foxx's daughter, Corrine Foxx, that he had been hospitalized, after he had most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

What are Jamie Foxx's new movies?

Foxx is set to star in this year's They Cloned Tyrone, which will be premiering on Netflix on June 21st. He is also set to star in the titular role of the upcoming Spawn movie reboot.

"I know that in all my conversations with Jamie, he's never wavered on being in this movie, actually, to the opposite, he leaves me messages all the time like 'Let's get going, man, come on man. The moments here we gotta strike. Let's go,'" Spawn creator Todd McFarlane told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've been talking about this being a sophisticated movie, right? I mean, I've been up on stage going, I'm gonna write, produce, direct and here it is going to be. I've been pushing that on Jamie and he's sort of in that world."

"The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that, they don't want to repeat (what anyone has done)," McFarlane added. "Nobody wants to do a $200 million dollars special effects strategy, that's not what Spawn is to any of us. So we want to do something that obviously is entertaining is visually interesting to look at, but, hopefully sort of leaves you with something when you walk away, that you can go, 'wow, that was that was a little bit deeper than I thought it was gonna be.' We'll see, we'll see if we can, the goal is to start a franchise. Not a Spawn movie, start a franchise so that we have multiple movies coming right behind it that will then eventually lead into the expansion of a Spawn universe."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Jamie Foxx's recovery? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Our thoughts are with Foxx and his family at this time.