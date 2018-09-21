Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt Join Netflix Superhero Movie

It looks like Netflix’s newest film is enlisting a few genre veterans.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have boarded an as-yet-untitled sci-fi movie for the streaming service. The film will be directed by Catfish and Nerve creators Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and Netflix’s Twitter account did hint that the film will involve superpowers.

Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitrecordjoe) will co-star in a new sci-fi film that will premiere exclusively on Netflix, and I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but I can tell you: There will be superpowers. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 20, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a “heightened sci-fi action thriller” set in Portland during a drug epidemic, which gives its users a range of superpowers. Gordon-Levitt is a cop whose job is to get the drug off the street but realizes that the only way to fight the users is to take the drug himself.

Foxx’s filmography includes Baby Driver, Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Ray. Gordon-Levitt is best known for his roles in 3rd Rock From the Sun, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and the HitRECord franchise.

The film will be written by Mattson Tomlin, with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade producing. The project will also mark the latest genre turn for Foxx, in addition to playing the titular character in Spawn.

“He’s got a lot of thoughts on what he wants to do and how to do it,” Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who will be writing and directing the film, explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. “He’s also very kind to go, ‘At the end of the day, Todd, it’s still your movie.’ It’s like I’m gonna be picking his brain as much as possible, and whoever else I get on the set. Not only just the actors, but also the editors and my cinematographer and everybody. Look, I’m gonna be arguably the most naïve, dumb guy on the set every day.”

“So, as somebody who’s been a CEO for decades now, the way to sort of make things work is just surround yourself with good people and give them ownership and give them input into the project.” McFarlane continued. “I mean, somebody, at the end of the day, has to make the final call. That’s my position.”

Are you excited to see Foxx and Gordon-Levitt team up for a Netflix movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.