Jamie Foxx To Star In Vampire Thriller For Netflix

Netflix is keeping that original content rolling, and the streaming giant just announced a new vampire thriller titled Day Shift. The film will have Stunt Coordinator JJ Perry making his directorial debut, and Project Power star Jamie Foxx will be leading the project based on a script that was actually first discovered at a screenplay competition (via THR). Perry brings his experience from films like The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick series to the project, which will have Foxx playing a vampire hunter, though many around him have no clue what he does for a living.

Netflix describes Day Shift's Foxx as a "hard working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires."

With Perry's work in some of those action epics, we're eager to see what this duo can do with that stellar premise. Tyler Tice wrote the script with revision by Shay Hatten, and Chad Stahelski will be producing with Jason Spitz under their 87Eleven Entertainment banner as well as with Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx will also be executive producing alongside Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

The competition that started all this was the Slamdance Writing Competition, and when Tice won the grand prize, it was Shaun and Yvette that started discussions with Tice and moved forward with the project.

Day Shift has no current release date, but we'll keep you posted. As for Foxx, this is one of several recent Netflix partnerships, as he recently starred in Project Power and is also producing a thriller called They Cloned Tyrone.

You can find the official description for Project Power below.

What would you risk for five minutes of pure power?

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it

