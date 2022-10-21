Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton to Star in Thriller From Black Adam Director

Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton have officially found their next project. According to Deadline, the two actors have officially joined Netflix and Amblin's upcoming action thriller Carry On. The film will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who most recently directed Jungle Cruise. TJ Fishmax wrote the first draft of the film, with Michael Green penning the most recent draft. Dylan Clark is producing, which will be the first film under the deal between Netflix and Amblin.

Deadline described the story as follows: "The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. While unconfirmed, sources close to the project say Bateman will be playing the mysterious traveler in the film."

Collet-Serra will helm the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, where he recently revealed that the film won't have cameos by Superman or Shazam.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained. "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

