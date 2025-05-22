Who Is Jason Momoa Playing in Street Fighter? He May Have Told Us

Legendary Studios’ Street Fighter movie is closing in on its cast according to Deadline, but has Jason Momoa already told us who he’s playing? Back in March, when promoting another video-game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian asked Momoa and co-star Jack Black about the games they’ve spent the most time playing. Momoa’s answer? Street Fighter. The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star then revealed his go-to characters in the game were Ryu and Blanka.

Rumored to be joining the cast alongside Momoa are Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Noah Centineo (Black Adam), and WWE star Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). If the reports turn out to be true, Momoa, Koji, Centineo, and Reigns would make for a killer cast to bring the iconic Capcom game to life on the big screen. Given Momoa’s now extensive action experience and acting chops, it’s easy to see him bringing either Ryu or Blanka to life.

Momoa Reportedly One of Four Actors in Talks for Street Fighter Film

Momoa playing the lead character of the first Street Fighter game feels fitting given his star power. Not only would Ryu present an opportunity for Momoa to show off his action star skills, but the character’s struggle with his dark nature also provides meat to the role. Then again, it would be blockbuster gold to see Momoa play Blanka. The fan favorite character’s feral nature and self-taught animalistic fighting style would allow Momoa to show a side of his range as a performer that made us fall in love with him over a decade ago in Game of Thrones. Watching Momoa embody Street Fighter’s mean, green fighting machine with the ability to generate electricity would light up the silver screen in more ways than one.

Casting Rumors Follow Change in Director for Street Fighter

In 2023, Legendary Studios announced that they would make a Street Fighter movie after acquiring the rights to the IP exclusively for film and TV. The big screen adaptation of the movie is being co-developed and co-produced alongside Capcom, the developer and publisher of the beloved video games. Originally, Talk To Me‘s Danny & Michael Philippou were on board to direct the film, but they exited the project and were replaced earlier this year by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), who signed on as director. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, likely because the change in director denotes a major story overhaul. The film was originally slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2026; however, in March of this year, Sony pulled the title from its release calendar.

Rumors of casting bode well for the chances we’ll see a Street Fighter film sooner rather than later. The franchise has had a tough time leaping to the big screen in the past. A 1994 Street Fighter live-action adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme was a commercial and cult success, but a critical flop. The next attempt, 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was panned by critics and audiences alike. Even with the mixed past for the franchise, it’s no wonder Legendary and Sony are willing to give Street Fighter another shot at the box office, and that they’re circling Momoa to do it with. A Minecraft Movie (which Momoa both starred in and produced) has been a smash hit, nearing a billion dollars in worldwide gross. It seems the only question that remains for Momoa is “to green? Or not to green”?

The Street Fighter movie is in development.