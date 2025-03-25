Minecraft’s Jack Black and Jason Momoa Reveal Which Video Games They’ve Played the Most

A Minecraft Movie stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa have revealed their vastly different history with video games. The two leads of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ long-awaited adaptation of the world’s best-selling video game discussed their gaming experience during an exclusive ComicBook interview. The upcoming adventure comedy follows four ordinary people transported through a mysterious portal into the blocky Minecraft “Overworld.” There, they encounter expert crafter Steve, played by Black, who guides them through this strange new reality as they embark on a quest to discover their unique qualities and find their way back home. Directed by Jared Hess after passing through several filmmakers, including Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney, the film has been in development since 2014 and will finally hit theaters on April 4, 2025.

“It was over pandemic times. I played Red Dead Redemption Part Two, and I lived in it,” Black revealed during the interview. “It was not a game. It was like a way of life. I got 400 hours clocked, and it was a lot, and I don’t regret any of it. It was so fun. It’s beautiful out there, it’s an incredible universe they created.” The actor’s passionate endorsement of Rockstar Games’ critically acclaimed open-world western clearly demonstrated his deep appreciation for immersive gaming experiences. When Momoa admitted he had “never heard of it,” Black expressed visible shock before enthusiastically recommending the title. “Dude, you never heard of Rockstar Games? These guys are the artists. You have to play it, it’ll change your life. If you play one game, that’s the one,” Black insisted.

“I got a pretty addictive personality. That’s why I stay away from that,” Momoa confessed, suggesting a self-awareness about potentially getting too absorbed in gaming. Black acknowledged the validity of Momoa’s concern, adding, “Probably better. You get lost in there. You’d be in there for years.” The two actors then joked about Momoa potentially disappearing from social life, with Momoa quipping, “Where’s Momoa? He’s out at the pub? Nah, he’s playing Red Dead Redemption.” Despite his limited gaming background, Momoa did share his experience with Capcom’s iconic fighting franchise Street Fighter, naming two specific characters as his favorites: “I have two. Ryu, and then Blanka.”

The Long Journey to A Minecraft Movie

Image from ComicBook interview with Jack Black and Jason Momoa

A Minecraft Movie faced a troubled, decade-long production journey before reaching screens. Announced in February 2014 when Mojang began talks with Warner Bros., the film was originally slated for a May 2019 release with a preliminary $150 million budget. The project cycled through several filmmakers, slowly losing momentum. Subsequent COVID-19 delays in 2020 removed the film from release schedules entirely before Legendary Entertainment became involved in April 2022, securing Jared Hess as director, with Momoa in early talks to star. Principal photography finally began in Auckland, New Zealand, in January 2024 after being delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and concluded in mid-April 2024. The finished product promises a blend of live-action performances with visual effects, transforming the game’s iconic pixelated aesthetic into what early marketing materials describe as “freakishly realistic.”

The production created a lasting bond between Black and Momoa, fueling speculation about future collaborations. “Yeah, we’re together for life now,” Momoa told ComicBook, with Black enthusiastically adding, “We are! We’re bros for life now.” The actors appeared together at press events wearing matching knit cardigans while promoting the film, with Momoa suggesting they’ll “be doing movies when we’re old…er” despite their busy individual schedules. Black is currently working on the Anaconda remake, while Momoa juggles commitments, including his role as Lobo in the DCU and the finale of the Fast & Furious franchise.

A Minecraft Movie arrives in theaters on April 4, 2025.

