Jason Statham’s $529M Action Movie and It’s Even Wilder Sequel Are Washing Up on a New Streaming Home

Jason Statham has gained himself quite a reputation as a hard action man in movies like The Mechanic, Mutiny, and The Beekeeper. While he clearly has a knack for punching heavies in the face and shooting down rows of mercenaries, back in 2018 he was pitted against a fearsome adversary that he couldn’t just bop on the nose – although he did give it a good go. Unlike his more gritty and grounded movies, this one needed audiences to leave their logical brains at the door and just embrace the idea of what would happen if Chief Brody in Jaws had been a bit more hands on with his fists and the shark was one that even the biggest boat would struggle to hold. For those who have not yet had the guilty pleasure of watching The Meg and its sequel, both movies will be landing on a new streaming home of Hulu on November 1.

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Shark movies have always held a special place in the world of movies from the moment Steven Spielberg made everyone afraid to go in the water in 1975. Whether good, bad or extremely ugly, any movie with a shark as the main threat can attract audiences, especially on streaming. Many of these movies tend to forget about putting together the kind of slow-burn story of Jaws in favor of as many chomping teeth and wild CGI effects as possible on a limited budget, and The Meg was exactly this kind of movie – just with added Statham and a budget of around $150 million. The big money gamble on Statham being able to deliver a box office as big as its titular creature paid off as the film scored a huge $529 million box office haul and as very rarely been away from one streaming Top 10 or another.

The Meg Turns a Ridiculous Creature Feature into an Entertaining Time Waster

Although it sounds like a film that someone made up on the back of a napkin, The Meg is actually based (loosely) on the 1997 novel, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. In the movie Statham plays Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who comes out of retirement to take on a mission to the bottom of the ocean where he and a group of scientists discover a gigantic prehistoric megalodon. It is not long before the monster is loose and Jonas must find an elimite it before it can cause devastation to the people of a nearby beach resort. The idea of one man being able to bring down a 75-foot-long shark is about as far-fetched as it gets, but the film’s effects just about hold up enough to make the film bouncing along even if it completely divided both critics and audiences with respective 47% and 44% Rotten Tomatoes scores.

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Naturally, the box office win led to a sequel in 2023, Meg 2: The Trench, based on one of Alten’s several sequel novels. As with any creature feature, you can’t simply have another megalodon swimming around, which meant that this time around Statham’s rescue diver was pitted against multiple aquatic giants after he leads a research team into the depths where the predators have been lying in wait. The plot is pretty much irrelevant as Statham goes into full action mode, the film produces some of the most laughable situations and stunts, and everything is elevated to big-budget campy B-movie level. While this resulted in a terrible 27% score from critics, audiences rated it much higher with a 72% score and made it a hit with a $398 million theatrical run. Although a potential sequel was teased around the time of the film’s release, there has been no update since, suggesting The Meg may have surfaced for the last time. However, Hulu subscribers can get their fill of Statham’s romps this November with a double bill of shark action.

Where does The Meg sit in the pantheon of shark movies out there? Let us know in the comments.