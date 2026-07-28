Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Is Back With New Trailer, and 80s Nostalgia Kids Will Love It

Spoof movies seem to be enjoying a bit of a renaissance recently. Last year saw the releases of The Naked Gun and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Scary Movie earned over $230 million worldwide this summer, and Spaceballs: The New One is scheduled for release in 2027. With all these parodies making their way to theaters lately, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that there’s another one on the way. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, one of the more notable parody franchises, is getting a new installment in the form of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence. The new film is set for a limited theatrical release in August, and to get fans excited, a new trailer has been unveiled.

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Today, the Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence trailer was released, setting the stage for the mayhem to follow. Watch it in the space below:

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Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Riffs on A.I.

The film’s title and footage early in the trailer indicate that Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, which started back in the late ’70s, has made the move to modern times and is doing a riff on the hot-button topic of artificial intelligence, which has become an ever-prevalent part of our daily lives. There’s a line in the trailer that describes the titular killer tomatoes as “like artificial intelligence, only freakier,” illustrating how dangerous of a threat they are. The trailer also highlights that the tomatoes were responsible for numerous disasters, such as the Hindenburg explosion and the sinking of the Titanic, playing on fears people have about real-world A.I. (that it will become self-aware and cause unspeakable tragedies around the world).

In addition to commentary about A.I. in today’s society, Organic Intelligence promises to deliver a blend of the comedy and thrills that has made Attack of the Killer Tomatoes a cult favorite for decades. The opening scene in the trailer perfectly sets the tone the film is going for; as authorities investigate a crime scene, the deputy sheriff performs a taste test to spot the difference between human blood and tomato juice, confirming that the killer tomatoes were responsible for the murder. From the beginning, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes has lovingly spoofed B-movies, leaning heavily into over-the-top ridiculousness to serve up entertainment. This reboot won’t be straying too far from that approach.

For those who are interested in seeing the latest tomato carnage on the big screen, it’s important to keep in mind that Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence will only be playing on a limited number of screens in select markets. Theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Diego will be showing it, so unless you live in one of those cities, you’ll have to make travel plans to catch Organic Intelligence at the multiplex. Undoubtedly, the plan is for the film to be a much bigger draw on the home media market, capitalizing on PVOD and/or streaming. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes has a rather niche appeal, so this release strategy makes sense.

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