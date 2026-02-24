Jason Statham’s Best Action Movie in Years is Streaming Free (But It Won’t Be for Long)

Nobody does action quite like Jason Statham does. Ever since his breakout role in the genre in John Carpenter’s Ghost of Mars in 2001, the actor has been dominating the genre as an action leading man with roles in everything from The Transporter to the Fast & Furious series. The past decade has been a defining era for Statham as he has continued to appear in franchises like The Expendables and The Meg, as well as one-off roles in films like Wrath of Man, but fans will have to act fast to catch Statham’s best action movie in years before it leaves free streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re in the mood for relentless action and fun, dumb thrills that highlight Statham’s strengths as a solo leading man, then The Beekeeper needs to be on your watchlist. The movie joined Tubi’s free streaming catalog on February 1st, but you’ll need to act fast because it’s already on the streamer’s “leaving soon” list, meaning it will likely exit by the end of February. The David Ayer-directed action thriller, which is poised for a sequel next year, stars Statham as a retired, elite operative known as a Beekeeper who embarks on a brutal revenge campaign against the cybercrime syndicate responsible for his kind-hearted neighbor’s death.

What Makes Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper So Good?

Play video

There are so many reasons to love The Beekeeper, and topping them is the fact that it’s a return to form of sorts for Statham. The movie followed a series of ensemble roles and mixed-reception projects for the actor and effectively returned Statham to a more grounded, back-to-basics action role. The movie is, for all intents and purposes, a quintessential Statham vehicle. Its focus on a straightforward take-no-prisoners revenge plot allows Statham to focus on brutal, close-quarters combat rather than complex storytelling, and his role as the force of nature Adam Clay allowed him to deliver the stoic, cool-under-pressure performance he is known for.

Even looking past all of the ways the film highlights Statham’s talents, The Beekeeper is a pretty solid film. It features heart-pounding John Wick-level action and brisk pacing that keeps viewers on their toes. It also fully embraces its own ridiculous, high-octane premise, allowing it to veer into a “so bad it’s good” vibe that is actually pretty good. In terms of overall reception, The Beekeeper is one of Statham’s best. The film’s 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes is the actor’s seventh-highest, and its “Verified Hot” 92% audience rating is his third-highest, only falling behind Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, which are tied for No. 1 with equal 93% scores.

Where to Stream The Beekeeper After It Leaves Tubi?

While Tubi is the only place where The Beekeeper is streaming for free, it’s thankfully not the only library it’s streaming in. The Beekeeper is also available on Prime Video, meaning Statham’s fans will still have an easy way to stream the film even after it exits Tubi. The film is also available to rent or purchase online, and it’s possible The Beekeeper could join another streaming platform in March or at a later point.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!