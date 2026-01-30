Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in February 2026

We’ve almost reached the end of January and as we leave behind the month of resolutions and plans for self-improvement, we’re moving onto February and a month of romance which means all new streaming offerings to love, especially when they’re free to watch. Tubi just released its lineup for the month with the ad-supported streaming service adding a lot of great television and movie options.
There is something for everyone in February on Tubi. Marvel’s Runaways joins the lineup as does Liam Neeson’s hit Taken franchise. Tubi is also adding some original programming during the month as well, including Kissing Is the Easy Part just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can check out the full lineup coming to Tubi in February below.
February 1st
Bordertown
Gang Related
Grand Hotel
Marvel’s Runaways
Step Up: Highwater
The Beekeeper
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
The Commuter
Die Hard
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
The Italian Job (2003)
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Live Free or Die Hard
Midway
Raw Deal
Shaft
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
White House Down
The Art of Self-Defense
American Honey
A Ghost Story
Bones And All
Hot Summer Nights
Laggies
Locke
Menashe
Red Rocket
The Souvenir: Part II
Spring Breakers
Stars At Noon
Under The Silver Lake
Waves
You Hurt My Feelings
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beauty Shop
Blankman
Drumline
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Harlem Nights
Just Wright
Juwanna Mann
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Madea Goes to Jail
Morris From America
Poetic Justice (1993)
Slice
Soul Men
Soul Plane
Superfly
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
The Underdoggs
What’s Love Got to Do with It
13 Going on 30
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All About Steve
The Associate
Barely Lethal
Blast from the Past
Bottoms
The Family Stone
Fighting With My Family
Guess Who
Hot Pursuit (2015)
The House Bunny
The Hustle (2019)
Killers (2010)
The Last Holiday (2006)
The Longest Yard (2005)
Mother’s Day
Never Goin’ Back
Obvious Child
The School of Rock
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Waterboy
American History X
Before Midnight
Being The Ricardos
Cadillac Records
Call Me by Your Name
Country Strong
Detroit
Dreamgirls
Flight
Invincible
Joe
Kiss the Girls
Lean on Me
The Lincoln Lawyer
Medieval
Mississippi Grind
One Night In Miami
Radio
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Safe Haven
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
Selma
Thelma & Louise
Togo
Anaconda
Climax
Dark Harvest (2023)
Escape Room (2019)
The Fly
Green Room
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
In Fabric
Insidious: The Last Key
Secret Window
Slayers
Tusk
When A Stranger Calls
Akeelah and the Bee
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Meet Dave
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Rio
Secondhand Lions
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
The Best of Me
The Best of Me (Spanish)
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Forever Young
Grand Hotel
The Holiday (2006)
Hope Floats
How Do You Know
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Last Song
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Lucky One
Midnight In Paris
The Proposal (2009)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
The Sun Is Also A Star
The Sweetest Thing
West Side Story (2021)
While You Were Sleeping
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
The 5th Wave
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Abyss
After Yang
Equals
Hercules (2014)
The Legend Of Hercules
The Mortal Instruments
Real Steel
Save Yourselves!
All Souls
Cut Bank
Eyes Wide Shut
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
I Am Wrath
Infinite Storm
Killer Joe
Obsessed
Takers (2010)
True Romance
Unrequited
You Better Watch Out
Dances With Wolves
First Cow
Hang ‘Em High
Slow West
February 6th
The Bachelorette: A bachelorette getaway turns deadly when persistent tensions ignite chilling threats.
February 9th
Oldboy
February 13th
Kissing Is the Easy Part: Sean’s desperate for MIT. Flora’s ditching the SAT. A secret deal with her tenured parents sparks a romance that challenges everything they believe in.
February 20th
Unrequited: A hotel maid with a shadowed past falls for her handsome but taken coworker, unwittingly stepping into a dangerous game of desire and betrayal.
