Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in February 2026

We’ve almost reached the end of January and as we leave behind the month of resolutions and plans for self-improvement, we’re moving onto February and a month of romance which means all new streaming offerings to love, especially when they’re free to watch. Tubi just released its lineup for the month with the ad-supported streaming service adding a lot of great television and movie options.

There is something for everyone in February on Tubi. Marvel’s Runaways joins the lineup as does Liam Neeson’s hit Taken franchise. Tubi is also adding some original programming during the month as well, including Kissing Is the Easy Part just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can check out the full lineup coming to Tubi in February below.

February 1st

Bordertown

Gang Related

Grand Hotel

Marvel’s Runaways

Step Up: Highwater

The Beekeeper

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Commuter

Die Hard

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

The Italian Job (2003)

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Live Free or Die Hard

Midway

Raw Deal

Shaft

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

White House Down

The Art of Self-Defense

American Honey

A Ghost Story

Bones And All

Hot Summer Nights

Laggies

Locke

Menashe

Red Rocket

The Souvenir: Part II

Spring Breakers

Stars At Noon

Under The Silver Lake

Waves

You Hurt My Feelings

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

Blankman

Drumline

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Harlem Nights

Just Wright

Juwanna Mann

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Madea Goes to Jail

Morris From America

Poetic Justice (1993)

Slice

Soul Men

Soul Plane

Superfly

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

The Underdoggs

What’s Love Got to Do with It

13 Going on 30

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All About Steve

The Associate

Barely Lethal

Blast from the Past

Bottoms

The Family Stone

Fighting With My Family

Guess Who

Hot Pursuit (2015)

The House Bunny

The Hustle (2019)

Killers (2010)

The Last Holiday (2006)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Mother’s Day

Never Goin’ Back

Obvious Child

The School of Rock

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Waterboy

American History X

Before Midnight

Being The Ricardos

Cadillac Records

Call Me by Your Name

Country Strong

Detroit

Dreamgirls

Flight

Invincible

Joe

Kiss the Girls

Lean on Me

The Lincoln Lawyer

Medieval

Mississippi Grind

One Night In Miami

Radio

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe Haven

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

Selma

Thelma & Louise

Togo

Anaconda

Climax

Dark Harvest (2023)

Escape Room (2019)

The Fly

Green Room

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

In Fabric

Insidious: The Last Key

Secret Window

Slayers

Tusk

When A Stranger Calls

Akeelah and the Bee

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Meet Dave

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2

Rio

Secondhand Lions

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Best of Me

The Best of Me (Spanish)

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Forever Young

Grand Hotel

The Holiday (2006)

Hope Floats

How Do You Know

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Last Song

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Lucky One

Midnight In Paris

The Proposal (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Sun Is Also A Star

The Sweetest Thing

West Side Story (2021)

While You Were Sleeping

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

The 5th Wave

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Abyss

After Yang

Equals

Hercules (2014)

The Legend Of Hercules

The Mortal Instruments

Real Steel

Save Yourselves!

All Souls

Cut Bank

Eyes Wide Shut

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

I Am Wrath

Infinite Storm

Killer Joe

Obsessed

Takers (2010)

True Romance

Unrequited

You Better Watch Out

Dances With Wolves

First Cow

Hang ‘Em High

Slow West

February 6th

The Bachelorette: A bachelorette getaway turns deadly when persistent tensions ignite chilling threats.

February 9th

Oldboy

February 13th

Kissing Is the Easy Part: Sean’s desperate for MIT. Flora’s ditching the SAT. A secret deal with her tenured parents sparks a romance that challenges everything they believe in.

February 20th

Unrequited: A hotel maid with a shadowed past falls for her handsome but taken coworker, unwittingly stepping into a dangerous game of desire and betrayal.

