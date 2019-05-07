The Jaws Amity Island Kit Has Everything You Need for a Beach Trip

Summer beach season will be here before you know it, so you might want to start preparing for your Amity Island trip now. Fortunately, this official Jaws kit has everything you need to enjoy your stay in a town gripped by their fear of a bloodthirsty great white shark.

The Jaws: Amity Island Summer Of ’75 Kit is available to pre-order right here for $61.99 with free shipping. The product page will give you a closer look at the wide range of items inside the kit that are inspired by the film. Those items are listed below:

• Introduction Letter

• Beach Towel (170 x 40 cm)

• Numbered Ferry Ticket

• Amity Island Brochure Map

• Amity Gazette

• Anti Stress Shark

• Wooden Quint’s Keyring

• Vote Larry For Mayor’ Tin Button

• Amity Surf Shop Tin Button

• Amity Police Warning Tape

• Coupon Sheet

• Amity Island Postcard

• Amity Beach Arcade Flyer

• 2 Stickers

The Jaws kit follows another Steven Spielberg-centric collection for fans of Jurassic Park. This Visitor Center kit includes box art from John Bell (art director on Jurassic Park), a metal stamped license plate, individually numbered entrance ticket, “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner, a Jurassic Park brochure map, 18 trading cards, night vision goggles safety instructions, Jurassic Park logo pin, Mr. DNA pin, VIP vistor pass with lanyard, Isla Nublar postcard, T-Rex Kingdom postcard, and three stickers. You can pre-order a kit here for $57.99 with free shipping slated for June. Only 1993 of these kits will be produced, so reserve one while you can.

