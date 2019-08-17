New Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Photo Released

Kevin Smith’s directorial debut Clerks launched his illustrious career as a filmmaker, cementing himself as one of the defining figures of the nerdier side of pop culture. In addition to launching his own career, that film marked the first appearance of Jay and Silent Bob, who would go on to appear in multiple films, TV series, comic books, and video games. The pair are returning to the big screen for the first time since Clerks II in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, with Jason Mewes and Smith himself reprising their memorable characters. Get a new look at the film below, courtesy of USA Today, ahead of its October 15th release.

In the film, “The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mewes and Smith aren’t the only performers from the “View Askewniverse” making their return, as regulars Jason Lee, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong will also be appearing. The film will also star David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Fred Armisen, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, and Redman,

Some of the more surprising returns to the franchise are Matt Damon, who played a fictional version of himself in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Ben Affleck, who appeared in six of Smith’s films before the two had a public, unexplained falling out. Smith previously recounted the conversation of reaching out to his former muse and the subsequent response.

“I was scared to be rejected, but I texted him, ‘To paraphrase the sad old King Osric in CONAN THE BARBARIAN? ‘There comes a time when the jewels cease to sparkle, when the gold loses its luster, when the throne room becomes a prison, and all that is left is a director’s love for the people he used to make pretend with,’” Smith shared on Instagram. “And after a long beat of wondering how he’d receive this, my estranged friend wrote back as only he could: ‘Of course you still liken yourself to a king,’ he joked. And then, ‘Would be a pleasure to see you again, Old Man.’”

Stay tuned for details on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot before it hits theaters on October 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!