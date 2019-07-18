Jay and Silent Reboot Red Band Trailer Released

As promised, Kevin Smith has released the first trailer to the long-awaited Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. As many would have expected, the red-band trailer is chock full of f-bombs and classic Jay Mewes antics, some of which may be familiar to long-time fans of Smith’s View Askewniverse. The full trailer can be seen above and yes, view discretion is advised.

The trailer is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

It’s no secret a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob has been something Smith’s long been wanting to do, finally getting funding and a distributor for the film within the past year. The film recently wrapped principal photography and afterward, Smith and film star Jason Mewes offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to the two of them.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Smith himself previously revealed to EW that the film would contain three different Batmans in it and judging by the trailer, two of them are Affleck and Val Kilmer. The third is still to be determined. Who do you think the third and final Batman will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to land sometime this fall from Saban films.