The Crow Featurette Highlights the Monochromatic Look of the Comic Adaptation (Exclusive)

While there's much delight to be had in experiencing a bright, colorful, and whimsical comic book adaptation, this aesthetic is only appropriate for more lighthearted fare, which is exactly why director Alex Proyas embraced a much darker color scheme for his 1994 adaptation of James O'Barr's The Crow. In a new 4K Ultra HD release of the film, audiences can see the movie in a higher quality than ever before, with a new featurette about the moody look of the experience diving deeper into the motivations of the filmmaking team. You can check out the featurette above before The Crow lands on 4K Ultra HD on May 7th.

Per press release, "Originally released on May 13, 1994, The Crow entranced audiences and critics alike with its gothic aesthetic, breathtaking action, and Brandon Lee's soulful performance at the center of director Alex Proyas' revenge fantasy. A sleeper box office hit, the film developed a passionate cult following that spawned three sequels, a television series, a video game, toys, and novels. Based on the comic book saga of the same name by James O'Barr, The Crow delivers an action-packed thriller bursting with hypnotic style and dazzling visuals."

"Newly remastered, The Crow will be available nationally on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with new and legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film. In addition, there will be a limited-edition SteelBook with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and access to a Digital copy of the film, featuring an o-sleeve with a cutout of a crow that lifts to reveal a portrait of Brandon Lee with his guitar.

"Both releases include a brand-new three-part documentary created for the 30th anniversary entitled 'Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow.' The new piece is a fascinating deep dive with legendary production designer Alex McDowell, who discusses all aspects of designing the 1994 classic, as well as his experience working with visionary director Alex Proyas and the film's late star, Brandon Lee. Also, for the first time on disc, the releases include a conversation with the late Hollywood legend Edward R. Pressman who discussed his prolific career on the occasion of Sideshow Collectibles' release of a limited figure for The Crow."

New and legacy bonus content included on all three 4K Ultra HD releases is detailed below:

Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow – NEW!



Angels All Fire: Birth of the Legend



On Hallowed Ground: The Outer Realm



Twisted Wreckage: The Inside Spaces

Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman – NEW TO DISC!

Audio Commentary with Director Alex Proyas

Audio Commentary by Producer Jeff Most and Screenwriter John Shirley

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

A Profile on James O'Barr



Extended Scenes

The Arcade Bombing





The Funboy Fight



The Shootout at Top Dollar's

Deleted Footage Montage

Trailer



The Crow lands on 4K Ultra HD on May 7th. Details about your Blu-ray options can be found here.

