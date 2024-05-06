The Crow 30th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Drops May 7th
The 1994 The Crow film starring Brandon Lee is finally coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray.
The 1994 film The Crow starring Brandon Lee is on the verge of getting a reboot, but the fandom for the original is still going strong. If you are one of those fans, you'll be happy to know that the movie is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD release for its 30th anniversary that will arrive on Mat 7th.
Unfortunately, the limited edition SteelBook 4K UHD is tough to find at the moment, but keep tabs on Amazon for a restock. The same goes for the Walmart exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook. However, the standard 4K version is still available to pre-order on Amazon right here. Just remember, studios can't take physical media away from you! Besides, you'll also get a code for a digital version. You can check out an exclusive featurette right here, and bonus features include the following:
- Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow – NEW!
- Angels All Fire: Birth of the Legend
- On Hallowed Ground: The Outer Realm
- Twisted Wreckage: The Inside Spaces
- Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman – NEW TO DISC!
- Audio Commentary with Director Alex Proyas
- Audio Commentary by Producer Jeff Most and Screenwriter John Shirley
- Behind the Scenes Featurette
- A Profile on James O'Barr
- Extended Scenes:
- The Arcade Bombing
- The Funboy Fight
- The Shootout at Top Dollar's
- Deleted Footage Montage
- Trailer
The Crow was based on a 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr. Eric Draven was originally portrayed by Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, who tragically lost his life in an on-set accident just days before filming on The Crow was expected to wrap. Though his promising career ended before it truly began, Brandon Lee's legacy is a film that has developed a devoted following over the years. That, combined with the recentl popularity of superhero films and reboots, has made The Crow an attractive project that has had a number of names attached to it over the last 15 years or so. However, a reboot is finally on the way.
The Crow reboot is slated to hit theaters on August 23rd.