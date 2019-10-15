Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’s UK Release Date Revealed

✖

Kevin Smith's upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is hitting theaters in the U.S. for a special Fathom Events screening on October 15th and 17th. The director is also taking the movie on the road with his co-star, Jason Mewes, for the Reboot Roadshow. The two men will be traveling the country, which has left many overseas fans wondering when they'll get the chance to glimpse the film, which will serve as the director's first live-action flick in the "View Askewniverse" since Clerks II was released back in 2006. Well, according to Smith's recent Twitter post, the movie is officially set to hit the UK on November 29th!

"Woo! @ThatKevinSmith's #JayandSilentBobReboot has been confirmed to be getting a UK cinema release on 29 November 2019," @YahooMoviesUK tweeted.

"See you soon, UK! #JayAndSilentBobReboot," Smith added.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited about the news:

"Yes! TAKE MY MONEY," @ferkle1980 wrote.

"Snootch to the Nootch, Let's Go!," @WesmanY2k added.

"Great news!!! Can't wait. Hope it's a rip-roaring success, my good fellow," @tica_attica replied.

Many fans are wondering if Smith will be in attendance at any UK screenings, and while the director hasn't confirmed either way, the "see you soon" in his tweet is giving fans high hopes.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up in the film, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

A recent poster for the movie reveals almost all of the film's impressive cameos, including Stan Lee, who is getting his own tribute in the film. One of Lee's earlier famous cameos was in Smith's Mallrats back in 1995.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith's 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters in the U.S. on October 15th and October 17th, and the UK on November 29th.