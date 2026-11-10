JCVD Returns to X Following Bizarre Theft By Former Employees & He Has 10 Words for Fans

Jean-Claude Van Damme‘s arrival on the action movie and martial arts scene in the 1980s quickly made him a household name, eventually leading to the Belgian star kickstarting a slew of movie franchises (plus appearing as himself in a slew of projects). Over the years, the actor has had major ebbs and flows in his career. Just last week marked an indicator that he was potentially entering a new era when word came through that he was set to star in Katana, a new action movie in the vein of John Wick and Taken, and now JCVD had another one.

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In his first post on X (formerly Twitter) in over a year, Jean-Claude Van Damme not only delivered a message to fans, but one that has a double meaning. The Bloodsport actor’s message was a simple one, just ten words, reading: “Finally… I’m back. A new chapter is being born. Love.” It would be easy to see Van Damme’s post today as a simple indicator of his upcoming movie project (he even updated his profile banner photo to be the logo of the film), but there’s more to the story as Van Damme has been locked out of his social media more than once.

Finally… I’m back.



A new chapter is being born.



Love. — Jean-Claude Van Damme (@JCVD) November 10, 2026

Jean-Claude Van Damme Marks Social Media Return

The story starts all the way back in 2015, when Jean-Claude Van Damme’s account was seemingly hacked by a former social media consultant, who made allegations like the actor potentially photoshopping his muscles for photos posted online, among other things. Though that situation appears to have been resolved after a dramatic few hours, it wasn’t the last time.

Ten years later, in 2025, a similar incident occurred when something of a feud appeared to erupt on Jean-Claude Van Damme’s account between the star himself and yet another employee. In one message, a post read “I bought a yacht for $4,000,000 million US dollars but I can not donate more than $4 USD to poor animal shelters.” When fans were quick to call out the post as a potential hack, another message arrived that read: “I am not hacked. I am just not paying my employees their salaries,” among other claims.

The good news for Jean-Claude Van Damme is that his fans have clearly stuck by his side, and his return to social media with full control of his account is being celebrated. Fans were quick to reply, welcoming JCVD back to the fold and replying with GIFs from their favorite movies while also requesting reboots of some of his legacy titles. “Some comebacks don’t need a trailer,” wrote one account. “One sentence, a little mystery, and suddenly everyone wants to know what’s next. Welcome back, JCVD.”

As of this writing, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s tweet has over 18 thousand likes and well over a thousand replies. Fans of the star seem eager for him to return to social media; hopefully this time it goes as smoothly as his iconic split between the moving semi-trucks.