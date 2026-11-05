A Taken & John Wick Mashup Movie Just Cast the ’80s Biggest Martial Arts Action Star

It’s been a while since this superstar martial artist threw a split kick, but it looks like Jean-Claude Van Damme will be back in action sooner than later in a movie directed by the man behind one of the biggest animated series franchises in recent times. It may sound like an odd pairing, but the one-two combination of these two powerhouses is on the verge of reviving a genre while potentially kickstarting an entirely new cinematic universe. All we need now is a rocking synth soundtrack, and Katana will be on the way to becoming the perfect homage to retro martial arts movies while simultaneously modernizing it for new audiences.

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Director Jeremy Zag revealed the newest member of his movie earlier today, which has lovers of films like Kickboxer, Bloodsport and Chuck Norris’ Forced Vengeance ready for a new generation of spinning hook kicks to the face. Details are sparse about this movie at this time, but Deadline brings word of the film’s logline, which confirms that it’s about a “former world champion fighter, now a father, who has left behind a dark past. He is forced to make one more journey into combat when his daughter is taken by the yakuza in Japan.” If that plot sounds familiar and somewhat uninspired to you, it should. The film is clearly setting itself up to be an homage of the action/ martial arts genre of the 1980’s and early ’90’s when JCVD was one of the familiar faces in the scene.

JCVD Is The Perfect Casting Choice For Katana

Zag, who is also responsible for the immensely popular animated Miraculous franchise, is extremely passionate about his latest project, and his enthusiasm already has people hyped. “Jean-Claude Van Damme made me want to walk into a dojo,” Zag said about his newly announced lead actor. “After 30 years of practicing Kyokushin karate at an elite level, directing him in Katana is a lifelong dream come true. I want to bring together the power of Bloodsport, the urgency of Taken and the energy of John Wick in a deeply human story: a father entering Japan’s criminal underworld to save his daughter. His experience is his strength. I want audiences to feel every impact, every breath and the love that keeps him fighting.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme has been busy over the past few years, providing the voice of a special Johnny Cage skin in the latest Mortal Kombat games while starring in a few other action roles like The Gardener and the sequel to Kill Em All. The Muscles from Brussels has remained in good shape throughout his career, and it’s clear that Katana is meant to be his return to prominence in a major way. Franchises like this have put these stars in new unexpected places, including Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Liam Neeson in the Taken trilogy and Denzel Washington in The Equalizer series. With the long-term storytelling we’ve seen Zag already be involved in, it’s highly likely that Katana could be the beginning of something new and exciting that adds some spice to JCVD’s later years.

With Katana set to begin filming in Japan, France and Los Angeles beginning in April 2027, the cast has recently begun to take shake with several other performers being announced for the cast — ones who will bring a great deal of credibility to the fight scenes. Among them are MMA fighter and current UFC featherweight competitor Melsik Baghdasaryan and Cyril Benzaquen, a French-born Muay Thai fighter who currently holds the ISKA World Light heavyweight Oriental Rules championship.

Will Katana make Jean-Claude Van Damme a household name for a new generation of fight fans, or will this martial arts homage be a relic that should have been left in the past? Let us know in the comments.