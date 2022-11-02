Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies

Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."

"Passengers, I guess," Lawrence revealed, when asked which project she regrets. "Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

Why did Jennifer Lawrence take a break from acting?

As Lawrence has explained in recent interviews, she stepped away from screen acting due to her own insecurities, and the feeling that audiences had gotten "sick of her." She has since appeared in Netflix's Don't Look Up, and will star in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway later this year, as well as the Sony comedy No Hard Feelings.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

What do you think of Adele telling Jennifer Lawrence not to star in Passengers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!