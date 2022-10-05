New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Adds Parks and Recreation, Halloween Kills Stars

Sony Pictures' new comedy No Hard Feelings is filling out its ensemble cast. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur have joined the cast of the R-rated comedy film, which will be led by Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Morales is known for her work on Language Lessons, Powerless, and Parks and Recreation. MacArthur's recent roles include The Righteous Gemstones, Killing It, and Halloween Kills. They will join a cast that also includes Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman. The film, which is currently in production, is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

Set in Montauk, New York, No Hard Feelings is compared to Harold and Maude, Risky Business, and Bad Teacher, the latter of which was written and executive produced by Stupnitsky. The film follows Lawrence as a ne'er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings is one of Lawrence's first projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which occurred after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix. She then appeared in Netflix's Don't Look Up, and will star in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway later this year.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

No Hard Feelings is currently scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.

h/t: Deadline