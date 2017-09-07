Jennifer Lawrence Wins Critics’ Choice Award For Best Actress In An Action Movie

The Critics' Choice Movie Awards are bestowed annually by the BFCA to honor the finest in cinematic achievement, and the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards are airing tonight on The CW. Nominees in the Best Actress in an Action Movie category for the Critics' Choice Awards included Emily Blunt in Looper, Gina Carano in Haywire, Judi Dench in Skyfall, Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises, and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence was the winner of the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in an Action Movie.