Kevin Smith May Release a "Snyder Cut" of Jersey Girl

Between films like Mallrats and Clerks, Kevin Smith's earlier films established himself as a seminal filmmaker in the realm of "slacker comedies," but when he ventured into the more sentimental realm with his 2004 film Jersey Girl, it failed to connect with audiences, with Smith jokingly claiming that he might release an extended cut of the movie that he would dub "The Snyder Cut." The filmmaker went on to point out that, while Zack Snyder would have nothing to do with the film, the phrase has come to represent something larger than the director and instead represents the idea of a filmmaker getting to go back and ensure their original vision for a story gets told the way they saw fit.

"I don't think there's any 'Snyder Cuts' in my future," Smith revealed on his Fatman Beyond podcast. "There's a very long cut of Jersey Girl, which, recently, Paramount took over Miramax, they've got most of the library and stuff, and they were talking about, 'Hey, we wanna put out Jersey Girl this year,' and I was like, 'Well I have the extended cut, which I've shown at Vulgarthon,' and if they allow me to, I wanna call that 'Jersey Girl: The Snyder Cut.' Because that term now just covers so much ground, man. It tells the story of, yes, this filmmaker is gonna get to go back and f-ckin' fine-tune and make the exact movie they wanna make."

Jersey Girl marked a number of firsts for Smith, as it was his first film that wasn't set in his "View Askewniverse" nor to feature Jay and Silent Bob in any capacity, as well as being his first to earn a PG-13 rating. It also marked his biggest-budgeted production, though he has long since detailed the troubles he faced when attempting to share his original intentions with audiences and the pushback he received from the studio at the time.

The extended cut of the film, which Smith has previously claimed would get released on home video at some point, is reportedly more than 30 minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

While home video, largely since the introduction of DVD, has seen a number of alternate cuts of theatrically released films debut, what makes the "Snyder Cut" different is that the upcoming release of Justice League on HBO Max will not only see the inclusion of alternate and deleted scenes, but Snyder is also completing visual effects and filming new scenes for the upcoming release.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is slated to his HBO Max this year. Stay tuned for details on the possible extended cut of Jersey Girl.

