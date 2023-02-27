Jesse Garcia is about to have a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day on Disney+. The Sons of Anarchy and Narcos: Mexico actor joins previously announced cast members Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and George Lopez (The George Lopez Show, Blue Beetle) in the streamer's in-the-works reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Deadline reports Garcia will lead the Disney+ Original movie that has been described as a "Latino-centric" adaptation of author Judith Viorst's best-selling 1972 children's book of the same name.

Garcia previously appeared as Dwayne in Disney's 2014 theatrical feature film adaptation that starred Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner as frazzled parents, with Ed Oxenbould playing the eponymous 12-year-old Alexander. In the reboot, Garcia plays Frank Garcia, a "happily maried vegan chef" and the father of Mia, David, and Alexander, according to Deadline. "Frank clashes with his family when he refuses to modify his recipes to more traditional Mexican food, even if it means missing out on opportunities."

The logline: "Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he's pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed."

(Photo: Simon & Schuster)

Garcia's credits include Ambulance, Marvel's The Avengers, Hulu's Snowfall, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and episodes of NCIS, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and ER. Upcoming roles include the Jennifer Lopez-starring action-thriller The Mother and Flamin' Hot, Longoria's biopic about the Frito-Lay employee credited with creating Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Netflix's Gentefied co-creator Marvin Lemus is directing the straight-to-streaming Alexander. The writer is Matt Lopez, who previously penned the modern reimagining of Race to Witch Mountain for Disney and HBO Max's Father of the Bride remake featuring a Latino cast.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment (Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen) and The Jim Henson Company (The Muppet Movie, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), which backed the previous film adaptation, are producing for Disney+. Levy (Stranger Things, Marvel's Deadpool 3), Dan Levine (Free Guy, The Adam Project), and Lisa Henson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Muppets' Wizard of Oz) are back as producers along with Dan Cohen of 21 Laps (I Am Not Okay With This, Shadow and Bone).

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day does not yet have a release date on Disney+.