Disney+ Rebooting Alexander's No Good, Very Bad Day With Eva Longoria, George Lopez

Eva Longoria and George Lopez are about to have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day on Disney+. The streamer is developing a "new and Latino-centric adaptation" of author Judith Viorst's best-selling 1972 children's book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, which has been adapted as TV special for HBO in 1990 and a live-action Disney feature film in 2014. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and Lopez (The George Lopez Show) will star in the adult roles.

According to THR, the new version "follows a Mexican-American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong." Marvin Lemus, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix's Gentefied, is directing the straight-to-streaming feature.



Longoria is playing Alexander's mother, "a travel writer who has lost her passion for work," with Lopez cast as a "tough biker" and the family's grandfather, according to THR.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment (Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen) and The Jim Henson Company (The Muppet Movie, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), which produced the 2014 Disney film that starred Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner, are backing the project for Disney+.

Levy (Stranger Things, Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3), Dan Levine (Free Guy, The Adam Project), and Lisa Henson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Muppets' Wizard of Oz) are back as producers along with Dan Cohen of 21 Laps (I Am Not Okay With This, Shadow and Bone).

Publisher Simon & Schuster describes Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, which has sold more than four million copies: "Alexander could tell it was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. He went to sleep with gum in his mouth and woke up with gum in his hair. When he got out of bed, he tripped over his skateboard and by mistake dropped his sweater in the sink while the water was running. He could tell it was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Nothing at all was right. Everything went wrong, right down to lima beans for supper and kissing on TV. What do you do on a day like that? Well, you may think about going to Australia. You may also be glad to find that some days are like that for other people too."

See everything streaming on Disney+ in October 2022.