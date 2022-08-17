Jim Carrey Performing With 50 Cent Video Goes Viral

A old video of Jim Carrey performing with 50 Cent is going viral. If you've got any kind of nostalgia for the 2000s, seeing the comedian let loose during "In Da Club" is going to put a smile on your face. Funnily enough, Carrey's dance moves actually cause the rapper to break character and have to catch himself. Usually charismatic and steely, even 50 Cent had to appreciate Carrey's commitment to the bit. This actually occurred at Sundance 2009. It was actually the beloved comedian's birthday and they were celebrating at The Vitamin Water House in Utah. You never quite know who you're going to see on stage together when these big festivals come around. One interesting thing about social media as currently constructed is something memory-holed like this can spring to life on multiple platforms without anyone knowing where it came from. But, a little digging can give you a great snapshot of another time. Check out Carrey getting down with 50 Cent right here.

Fans have been loving the doses of Carrey that have trickled out lately. However, he gave the Internet quite a scare when he insinuated that he would be hanging it up after the next Sonic the Hedgehog film in an interview with Access. Retirement is not something the In Living Color star takes lightly. But, he knows that everyone has to step off the stage at some point.

Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever pic.twitter.com/ycN36JaWyo — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 16, 2022

"Well, I'm retiring…Probably. I'm being fairly serious, yeah," he admitted. "It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says it's really going to be important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, 'I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough.'"

In a later interview with E! News, the actor was asked about playing Ace Ventura again at some point. It's been a bit of a renaissance the last couple years with the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Reboots are more popular than they've ever been and you have to imagine someone is kicking around the idea of rebooting Ace. However, the star says that it would take an absolutely amazing take on the character for him to dust off that colorful shirt again.

"I think after the fact when there's been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what's going on, you know," he began. "If Chris Nolan came to me and said 'I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting...' then I might listen. But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there's not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn't there."

