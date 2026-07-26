Jim Carrey Pays Tribute To The Mask Director Chuck Russell for “One of the Jewels” of His Career

Earlier this week, the world said goodbye to a prolific director and a true creative force. Chuck Russell, the director of The Blob, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Mask, passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd. Among those saying their farewells was Jim Carrey, whose career as an actor was, in part, launched into the stratosphere by Russell’s The Mask (which almost got a sequel), alongside Dumb and Dumber and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective—it’s also the movie that the actor has lauded as one of the “jewels of my creative life.”

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In a heartfelt statement issued in the days following Russell’s passing, Carrey said, “I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set. The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness. Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment.” Russell passed away at his home near San Diego. While a cause of death has not been made public, it’s been reported that the director was pronounced dead after a medical emergency was called in to 911.

The Mask, Along With Russell’s Other Films, Was Legendary

The Mask, released in 1994 and also serving as Cameron Diaz’s debut on the big screen, starred Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a timid bank clerk who discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki. He then learns that when he puts the mask on, he becomes a supernatural playboy. One perk of this new personality is that he now exudes a newfound confidence that helps him catch the eye of local nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz). But it’s not all fun and games where this mask is concerned, and Ipkiss also robs a bank while under its influence—angering a small-time crime boss who ends up blamed for the robbery.

Since its 1994 debut, The Mask has continued to impress critics, holding on to an 82% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and, to this day, remains one of Carrey’s best and most comedic performances. Critic Don Shanahan highlights the film’s attributes the best, saying, “Over the top in all of the best ways, even after 30 years.” Mike Massie adds, “What an absolutely perfect role for the out-of-control, rubber-faced Jim Carrey, giving him purpose and plot that allows him to go as overboard as he wants.”

Which of Chuck Russell’s films is your favorite? Was it one of the mainstays, like The Mask? Or was it a deepcut like Eraser, Witchboard, or Dreamscape? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see how your favorite holds up to other film fans’.