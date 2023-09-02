Jimmy Buffett Fans Pay Tribute to Late Singer's Scene-Stealing Jurassic World Cameo

Early Saturday morning, fans of Jimmy Buffett woke to disastrous news. The beloved singer, the Mayor of Margaritaville himself, known for hits such as "Cheeseburger in Paradise" died after a years-long battle with skin cancer. He was 76.

In addition to his career as pop culture icon, Buffett appeared on film here and there, most famously during the events of Jurassic World. In the film, the singer can be seen rescuing two margaritas, even taking a sip of one of them as he exits from the frame during one of the picture's many dinosaur attacks. Alas, fans of the singer-turned-actor are honoring him by getting the cameo to trend on social media.

