Jimmy Buffett Fans Pay Tribute to Late Singer's Scene-Stealing Jurassic World Cameo
The "Margaritaville" singer made a now-icon Jurassic World cameo.
Early Saturday morning, fans of Jimmy Buffett woke to disastrous news. The beloved singer, the Mayor of Margaritaville himself, known for hits such as "Cheeseburger in Paradise" died after a years-long battle with skin cancer. He was 76.
In addition to his career as pop culture icon, Buffett appeared on film here and there, most famously during the events of Jurassic World. In the film, the singer can be seen rescuing two margaritas, even taking a sip of one of them as he exits from the frame during one of the picture's many dinosaur attacks. Alas, fans of the singer-turned-actor are honoring him by getting the cameo to trend on social media.
Always Remember
Fondly remembering Jimmy Buffett escaping a Pterodactyl attack while rescuing two margaritas in Jurassic World (2015) pic.twitter.com/RmTocceGdL— jenna 🪴 (@jenrara) September 2, 2023
Best Part
RIP Jimmy Buffett. Him rescuing two margaritas from stampeding dinosaurs will always be the best part of Jurassic World. pic.twitter.com/GQL5GFWkrD— Cethan Leahy (@CethanLeahy) September 2, 2023
Legend
Jimmy Buffett saving two margaritas in Jurassic World was the best. RIP legend. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/OFUqWk9dis— CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) September 2, 2023
Greatest of All Time
One of the greatest theatrical easter eggs of all time was Jimmy Buffett ensuring he saved the Margaritas from the table in this scene from Jurassic World, and aimed to get a sip on the way out.
Legendary.
RIP Jimmy Buffett. pic.twitter.com/j7ncASL354— John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) September 2, 2023
Used It Well
RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. pic.twitter.com/5IKYsRPMkl— Katie (@KatiePZim) September 2, 2023
Real One
RIP Jimmy Buffett. You're a real one for this 'Jurassic World' cameo. pic.twitter.com/ppzfGLLcAp— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 2, 2023
Remembering the Important Stuff
RIP Jimmy buffett ill always remember how you ran with two margaritas in jurassic world pic.twitter.com/jxUNC8GIWf— Telly Savalas in The Twilight Zone Truths™ (@TheDouggernaut) September 2, 2023
