Joaquin Phoenix & Pedro Pascal to Star in Ari Aster's New Movie

Ari Aster's next film is assembling a star-studded cast. On Tuesday, it was announced that Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr, have all joined the cast of Eddington, Aster's upcoming "contemporary western". The announcement was made on social media by A24. You can check it out for yourself below.

Welcome to EDDINGTON. Ari Aster’s contemporary western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/yLDMyeebTz — A24 (@A24) March 12, 2024

According to Variety the film, which A24 is financing and producing, will start production this week. Aster is writing, directing and producing along with Lars Knudsen under the Square Peg banner. Little is known about the film, save for that the film will follow "a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations."

Eddington will mark the fourth collaboration between Aster and A24. They've previously worked together for the filmmaker's previous films Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019), and Beau Is Afraid (2023). It's the sixth collaboration between A24 and Square Peg.

Emma Stone Recently Won an Oscar for Poor Things

For Stone, joining Eddington comes off of her recent Academy Award win for Poor Things. Stone won Best Actress and Sunday's award ceremony, making it her second Academy Award having previously won Best Actress in 2018 for La La Land.

You can read the description of Poor Things here: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Are you excited for Eddington? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.