Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce “Russo Bros. Pizza Film School”

The Russo Brothers have an exciting treat in store for fans! Like everyone else, Joe and Anthony Russo are currently stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so they've decided to have a little fun with the "Russo Bros. Pizza Film School." The directors and producers have a lot of fun projects in the works ranging from an Extraction sequel to a live-action Hercules, but for now, they're going to be sharing some of their favorite movies with their fans.

"Introducing #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool… like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine. And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favorite classics with all of you. For the next few weeks we’re going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors. We will announce a movie every Friday, and then go LIVE the FOLLOWING Friday to discuss that movie, while taking questions from all of you. So you’ll have one week to watch each film. Our FRIDAY IG LIVES will include special guests, and our favorite pizzas from some beloved local restaurants. We love movies and we love pizza, so let’s just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool. Our first #MovieoftheWeek is LA HAINE, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz (it’s available on both Amazon Prime Video and iTunes Movies). After you’ve watched the film, be sure to tune in to our IG LIVE at 5 pm PST next FRIDAY (05/15) with our special guest, award-winning film critic and commentator Pete Hammond. Who’s enrolling? (Also, a special shout out to Joe’s son, Basil, for editing the logo)," the Russos posted on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Explaining their vision for Hercules, the Russos recently compared their approach to their four Marvel Studios blockbusters — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame — each loosely inspired by the Marvel Comics source material.

"I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We've already done that with our Marvel films," Anthony said. "We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."

