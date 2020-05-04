Netflix's Extraction Getting Sequel With Chris Hemsworth and Joe Russo Returning

✖

In a move that isn't a huge surprise, Netflix's original feature film Extraction is getting a sequel. The movie, which saw some of the creatives behind Avengers: Endgame team-up for a non-Marvel movie, quickly became one of the most watched pieces of content on the streaming service and is reportedly on track to be their most-streamed original movie of all time. A new report reveals that Netflix has already closed a deal with writer/producer Joe Russo to pen the script for the sequel, with Russo saying he's optimistic that director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth will return as well.

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline in a new interview. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

The Netflix original starred Hemsworth, reuniting him with Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed him in Avengers: Endgame and produced Extraction; plus Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut on the movie after working as the stunt coordinator for Endgame. Russo attributed Hargrave's work to being one of the keys that made the first film a success, adding:

“There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal. What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.”

A deal has not been finalized for Hemsworth or Hargrave just yet, with the trade noting that their deals will not be put into place until the script is completed. Hemsworth himself previously addressed the film's popularity and the outcry for a follow-up, saying on Instagram: "It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is ‘Who knows?’ but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Despite mixed reviews, the movie is on track to have the biggest movie premiere on Netflix, who are projecting it will be streamed by 90 million households within its first four weeks of release. The film arrived on the streaming service on Friday, April 24 and quickly shot up to the #1 most popular spot on Netflix in the United States where it stayed for the better part of a week. Extraction remains in Netflix's daily-updated Top 10 and has only recently been outwatched by their new film Dangerous Lies.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.