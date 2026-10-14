Joe Manganiello Confirms DCEU Scrapped Plans for His Deathstroke to Fight a Blockbuster Actor’s Villain

Joe Manganiello was so dedicated to the idea of playing Deathstroke that he fought back a life-threatening autoimmune disorder just to get the role. In his new memoir, Bloodlines, he details how deathly ill he was, with part of his intestine removed, when he got the call that Ben Affleck wanted to meet him for one quick day of shooting that year, and six months the next. The experience involved concealing a colostomy bag during the costume fitting and subsequent digital body scans, but the goal was sufficient to inspire him to power through his recovery and get back into big-screen shape.

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On The Rich Roll Podcast, Manganiello discussed his recovery, and how previous battles with addiction prepared him for a full-on attack from his own body. The Batman movie that would have pitted Manganiello’s Deathstroke against Affleck’s Batman never happened, but DC had plans for more. As long as the DCEU was still going, Manganiello kept getting possible offers for Deathstroke. As he describes his agent saying it, “You’re going to be the villain in Aquaman 2. You’re going to be Suicide Squad 2 with this director. No, this director. No, you versus Will Smith. Oh, it’s going to be a standalone.”

Deathstroke Versus Will Smith’s Deadshot Was Considered

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Numerous directors were considered for a Suicide Squad sequel over the years, including Mel Gibson and Gavin O’Connor. However, the entire DC cinematic universe changed when Warner Bros. was able to score James Gunn, after Marvel fired him over the resurfacing of old Tweets full of tasteless, dirty jokes. Gunn directed The Suicide Squad, and would go on to be put in charge of an entire new DCU — 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which predictably brought back Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as villain Black Manta rather than Deathstroke, would be the last confirmed entry in the Snyderverse canon.

Manganiello wrote his own screenplay for a Deathstroke origin movie, and it nearly got adapted into a comic book — but he backed away when it became clear DC would retain movie rights and not have to involve him at all. Gunn advised him to let it go.

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Still, Manganiello credits even the lure of the Deathstroke role for aiding in his recovery. “I have the helmet in my office,” he says, “and it’s it’s the greatest accomplishment of my life.” A Deathstroke and Bane movie is now apparently one of Gunn’s priorities, but he’s unlikely to retain Manganiello, as he has recast every major role so far except for the primary cast members of Peacemaker, the show he directed. As for Joe Manganiello, his memoir Bloodlines is now available everywhere books are sold.

Throughout the book, he describes himself as the unluckiest lucky guy — tremendously fortunate to have what he has, yet constantly being tripped up by obstacles along the way. Even when he was cast as Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, he notes, the head of the studio didn’t like his look and reopened auditions for months. Eventually, he held on to the part by default.

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