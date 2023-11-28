Even Joel Kinnaman Is Mad John Woo Didn't Put Doves in Silent Night

John Woo has released a new holiday season movie the way only John Woo can. Silent Night (2023) sees Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad, Robocop) playing a man named Brian Godluck, whose family is struck by violent tragedy on Christmas Eve. Rather than grief counseling, Brian decides to infiltrate the underworld and get his own brand of revenge. The wound Brian suffered on that tragic Christmas Eve leaves him unable to speak, but words aren't necessary to make those he's hunting get the message – just the kind of bad deeds Santa would surely frown upon.

John Woo is known for having certain staples in his films – from the slow-motion action sequences that are now a standard part of cinema to the signature white doves that all but stamp Woo's name on a movie. Unfortunately, longtime John Woo fans who watch Silent Night won't get that latter perk, as the director's new movie does NOT have any dove sequences to be found. And if you think fans will be upset about that, consider how Joel Kinnaman feels about starring in the John Woo film that doesn't have doves:

"Still kind of gutted that I didn't get any doves," Kinnaman told ComicBook.com. "I kept asking John during the shoot; I was like 'Where are my doves at? WHERE my doves at? You know I need my doves! [Makes dove flying motion with hands] But I didn't get any."

Kinnaman went on to reveal that there was actual logic and process for why Woo decided not to put doves in Silent Night, explaining that, "this is something completely new for him, and the tone of the film he feels is different."

That said, The Suicide Squad actor didn't find comfort in Woo's logic, joking claiming "I don't buy it. I don't buy it. I want my doves. I'm going to make my own copy of this movie later where I'm going to digitally put in the doves, then I'm going to upload it to the Internet, and there will be doves, I'm telling you!"

What Is Silent Night (2023) About?

From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Silent Night opens in theaters on Friday, December 1st.