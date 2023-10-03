John Woo's Silent Night Trailer Released

Lionsgate has released a trailer for Silent Night, a revenge thriller from filmmaker John Woo. The movie, which stars Joel Kinnaman, sees him going on a roaring...well, whispering...rampage of revenge, taking out the warring gangs that killed his son and left him with injuries that damaged his vocal cords. So..y'know...Silent Night. Get it? Not to be confused with any of the handful of previous movies to use the branding, including the Silent Night, Deadly Night horror franchise.

Kinnaman, who recently starred as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad is one of those actors who toggles back and forth between smaller, character-driven parts and big starring vehicles, with Silent Night obviously being the latter. This seems like the best chance at giving him an action franchise since the failed attempt at rebooting RoboCop in 2014.

You can see the trailer below.

Silent Night is the latest in a series of public domain, fairy tale, and holiday-themed action and horror movies in recent years, including last year's Christmas Bloody Christmas and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as the upcoming Joel McHale vehicle It's a Wonderful Knife.

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Silent Night is arriving in theaters on December 1. Besides Joel Kinnaman, the movie stars Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Written by Robert Archer Lynn, Silent Night is directed by John Woo.