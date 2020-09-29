Joey King Cast In Starring Role In Netflix's Uglies Adaptation

✖

Netflix has announced they're bringing two great tastes that taste great together, uniting an actress and filmmaker that have already had success on the streaming service twice over. Joey King has been confirmed to star in and executive produce the upcoming feature adaptation of Uglies, based on the novel by Scott Westerfield. Filmmaker McG will step behind the camera as director. According to a report from Deadline, Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy, Shameless) is set to pen the script for the adaptation which tells the story of a dystopian world where every 16 year old is subjected to an operation that conforms them to ideal beauty standards.

King recently starred in the popular teen-rom coms The Kissing Booth and its sequel for Netflix, with a third film planned and on the way. McG on the other hand has directed his last three movies for the streamer including Rim of the World, The Babysitter, and its 2020 sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Westerfield's initial novel of Uglies was released in 2005 with three sequels in the series, Pretties, Specials, and Extras, through 2007. He recently returned to the world of the novels with a new series titled Impostors that was published in 2018. According to the trade, King has been a fan of the books for a long time and aggressively pursued the project after Netflix acquired the rights to the series.

The official description of the original book paints an even more grim picture of what we can perhaps expect from the film, and who King will seemingly be playing. It reads: "Tally is about to turn sixteen, and she can’t wait. In just a few weeks she’ll have the operation that will turn her from a repellent ugly into a stunningly attractive pretty. And as a pretty, she’ll be catapulted into a high-tech paradise where her only job is to have fun.But Tally’s new friend Shay isn’t sure she wants to become a pretty. When Shay runs away, Tally learns about a whole new side of the pretty world—and it isn’t very pretty. The authorities offer Tally a choice: find her friend and turn her in, or never turn pretty at all. Tally’s choice will change her world forever."