The Babysitter: Killer Queen Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Huge Disagreement Between Critics and Audiences

While most Netflix originals make their debut on Friday mornings, Thursday saw the premiere of the streamer's newest film, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. A sequel to Netflix's 2017 cult hit, The Babysitter, this new movie is another horror-comedy romp, filled with dark humor and plenty of gore. The first movie was a surprising success critically, scoring mostly positive reviews after its arrival, but the sequel isn't being received quite as kindly. However, it seems there is some discrepancy between the critics and fans with this one.

At the time of writing this article, The Babysitter: Killer Queen has just a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes after a total of 18 reviews. That will likely change if more reviews come in, but it looks like the film is not a hit with the critics. The audience score tells a different story, though. After nearly 170 fan reviews, Killer Queen has a 77% audience score.

Major differences between audience and critic scores are nothing new, as this happens with controversial films pretty often. At the end of the day, it'll be up to the audience to decide how popular a movie like Killer Queen is, which will go much further towards it being considered a success by Netflix than high marks from critics.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is directed by McG, with a screenplay the filmmaker co-wrote with Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden. The film stars Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong.

You can read the official synopsis for The Babysitter: Killer Queen below.

"Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night."

