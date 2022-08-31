John Krasinski Begins Production on New Movie With Ryan Reynolds

Back in 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski would be teaming up for the upcoming comedy, Imaginary Friends. Krasinski wrote the screenplay for the film and is also set to direct. In addition to the two stars, the movie will also feature Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, and Louis Gossett Jr. Today, Krasinski took to Twitter to reveal production has officially begun on the film.

"Beautiful day to kickoff a movie! #IF," Krasinski wrote. You can check out his image, which also names Oscar-winner Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List) as the director of photography, below:

During a recent chat with ET Online, Carell opened up about reuniting with Krasinskion on the upcoming movie.

"Well, I haven't started working on the film with him yet, but I can't wait," Carell shared. "I'm anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director." Carrell joked, "I'll put him through his paces, you know? I'll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn't always agree, or won't come out of my trailer ... You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

Last year, Reynolds announced he was taking a sabbatical from making movies, and it looks like Imaginary Friends will be his first project back since wrapping on Spirited with Will Ferrell.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

As for Krasinski, he helmed A Quiet Place Part II last year and recently cameoed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards. Currently, it doesn't seem like he will be taking on the official role in the MCU.

Imaginary Friends does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned for more updates.