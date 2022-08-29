Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards
Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.
While John Krasinski just appeared as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it appears the actor won't be back to reprise his role. Recent rumors suggest Penn Badgley, star of Netflix's You, is one of the finalist's for the role—and social media can't stop talking about it.
As has been the case with the character all along, there's a substantial amount of fans hoping Krasinski will return while others think Badgley is perfect for the role. Even more people still have their own idea as to who should play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU, keep scrolling to see what everybody is saying.
Rege-Jean
well apparently it’s them… https://t.co/WQqxk39sC1 pic.twitter.com/yHBW0T6g8a— bree 🐈⬛ (@breeminoruu) August 28, 2022
Totally See
oh yeah i can totally see penn badgley as reed richards 👀 pic.twitter.com/JX3viXTpDj— ⧗♦️ نديمة (@jediharleystark) August 29, 2022
Kylo Ren
well pic.twitter.com/JUJ0HFxmc0— . (@multiofmad) August 29, 2022
Badgley Is Perfect
Penn Badgley would be perfect for Reed Richards because we’ve already seen him play a loving father and a totally in-love romantic pic.twitter.com/yOEeUYdis6— yehu (@comicyehu) August 29, 2022
Probably Not John
I don't think we are getting John Krasinski back as Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/V52e7GyI5N— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) August 28, 2022
Bring Back Ioan
Meanwhile ioan gruffudd looks more like Reed Richards today, than he did when we was cast as him in 2005 pic.twitter.com/NJvdoBK5Po— 'The Blue curtains' (@litha_ntushelo) August 29, 2022
William Jackson Harper
I’m on board for whoever marvel chooses but just know I’m still riding the William Jackson Harper as #ReedRichards train pic.twitter.com/nkNnjZomH4— em-iffer walters: attorney at law💚 (@_EMMinem) August 29, 2022
Fantastic Four hits theaters November 8, 2024 while Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters nearly a year later on November 7, 2025.
Fantastic Four hits theaters November 8, 2024 while Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters nearly a year later on November 7, 2025.