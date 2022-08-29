Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards

Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.

While John Krasinski just appeared as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it appears the actor won't be back to reprise his role. Recent rumors suggest Penn Badgley, star of Netflix's You, is one of the finalist's for the role—and social media can't stop talking about it.

As has been the case with the character all along, there's a substantial amount of fans hoping Krasinski will return while others think Badgley is perfect for the role. Even more people still have their own idea as to who should play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU, keep scrolling to see what everybody is saying.