John Wick: Chapter 4’s Lance Reddick Hasn’t Seen a Script Yet

Sooner or later, John Wick: Chapter 4 will officially enter pre-production ahead of its 2021 release date. Before the fourth entry in the action-packed Wick franchise launches principal photography, however, the team behind the film will have to wait for its star to have a spot in his schedule. Earlier this week, we spoke with John Wick star Lance Reddick, who suggests its just a matter of finding time in Keanu Reeves‘ bustling schedule to get the John Wick team back together.

“Last I heard, there wasn’t a script yet but that was a month ago,” Reddick tells us about the current state of John Wick: Chapter 4. “I know they’re working on it but part of the problem in terms of scheduling now is that Keanu signed on to do The Matrix 4 and he has the new Bill & Ted coming up. He has three franchises he’s juggling so I’m just not sure if he’s going to do The Matrix 4 or John Wick next.”

As it stands now, Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 21, 2020 and that movie has already wrapped production. John Wick: Chapter 4, on the other hand, is currently dated for May 21, 2021 while The Matrix 4 isn’t set to hit theaters until 2022. The problem there is The Matrix will likely need a longer post-production process to fit in heavier visual effects while the John Wick franchise relies heavily on practical stunt work. In fact, reports earlier this fall suggested production on The Matrix 4 would begin February 2020. Should that last four or five months, Reeves likely wouldn’t be able to start filming Wick 4 until the summer of 2020, cutting it awfully close to its May 2021 release date.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now available wherever movies are sold. Reddick is also in Angel Has Fallen now available on digital ahead of a physical home media release on November 26th.

Which of the three John Wick flicks is your favorite?