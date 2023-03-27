John Wick: Chapter 4 Exclusive Collector's Edition 4K Blu-rays Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Odds are you were one of the many fans that saw John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters over the weekend. If you were blown away by the action scenes that Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski cooked up for this installment, you might be interested in adding the 4K Blu-ray to your John Wick collection. As has been the case with John Wick films, there are numerous Blu-ray options for collectors with each new release, and that will likely be the case for John Wick 4. The first options out of the gate include limited edition 4K Ultra HD sets from Amazon, Walmart, and Target, and pre-orders are live now.

Details are scarce on the contents for the Amazon and Target exclusive editions at the time of writing, but you can pre-order the Amazon version here for $26.53 and the Target version here for $22.99. However, Walmart has provided more detail about their offering, which includes a Marquis pin, 6 collector cards, a custom map of Paris, hotel key card and themed folder from the Osaka Continental Japan, and a Comic-Con poster in a set that you can pre-order here for $39.96. Walmart also lists the ship date as November 2nd, which may or may not hold up as an official release date for the movie on home video.

If you aren't interested in the physical edition extras, you can pre-order the standard John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital editions here on Amazon. Details about the Amazon and Target exclusives along with any other special editions that come down the pipeline will be added here when the information becomes available. Stay tuned.

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.