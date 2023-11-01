John Wick Chapter 4 Hot Toys John Wick and Caine Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have we seen the last of Keanu Reeves as John Wick? Well, no – not technically. He will appear in the spin-off film Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas. But what about John Wick 5? It seems clear that the powers that be are investigating their options, so it will probably happen if they come up with a solid plan. Regardless, you can hang out with John Wick on a daily basis if you pick up one of Hot Toys' new 1/6 scale figures inspired by his appearance in Chapter 4.

Hot Toys also launched a figure based on Caine (Donnie Yen), and the quality of these figures is such that will be the next best thing to having them fight to the death in your home. Pre-orders for both figures are available here at Sideshow Collectibles now. Note that a Special Edition John Wick figure is available with an exclusive rifle accessory for the same $270 price tag as the standard figure while it lasts. A full breakdown of the features on both figures can be found below.

John Wick (Special Edition) Sixth Scale Figure:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as John Wick® in John Wick: Chapter 4

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function and two (2) styles of interchangeable hair sculptures (with magnetic function)

Movie-accurate facial expression with detail beard and skin texture

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapon holding hands Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands One (1) bowstring hooking right hand Three (3) pieces of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) high-collar white-colored dress shirt

One (1) black colored vest

One (1) black colored suit jacket

One (1) black colored necktie

One (1) pair of black colored pants

One (1) pair of black colored socks

One (1) pair of black colored shoes

Weapons:

One (1) katana

One (1) nunchaku

One (1) bow

Two (2) arrows

One (1) shotgun with removable magazine

One (1) pistol with removable magazine

One (1) wood grain patterned pistol

Accessories:

Three (3) stacks of gold coins

Three (3) pieces of gold coins

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) rifle

Caine Sixth Scale Figure:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Donnie Yen as Caine® in John Wick: Chapter 4

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 29cm tall

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapons holding hands Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands Three (3) pieces of gesture hands One (1) cane holding left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-printed

One (1) navy-colored suit jacket

One (1) white colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) pair of navy-colored pants

One (1) pair of black heeled boots

One (1) sword cane

One (1) axe

Three (3) pistols with removable magazines

One (1) wheel gun

One (1) pair of glasses

One (1) cane

One (1) pair of alarm sensors

Three (3) stacks of gold coins

Three (3) pieces of gold coins

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is in early development

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call in May, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth movie in the John Wick universe remains in early development.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."