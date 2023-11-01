John Wick Chapter 4 Hot Toys John Wick and Caine Figures Are Up for Pre-Order
Hot Toys has launched spectacular 1/6 scale figures of John Wick and Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4
Have we seen the last of Keanu Reeves as John Wick? Well, no – not technically. He will appear in the spin-off film Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas. But what about John Wick 5? It seems clear that the powers that be are investigating their options, so it will probably happen if they come up with a solid plan. Regardless, you can hang out with John Wick on a daily basis if you pick up one of Hot Toys' new 1/6 scale figures inspired by his appearance in Chapter 4.
Hot Toys also launched a figure based on Caine (Donnie Yen), and the quality of these figures is such that will be the next best thing to having them fight to the death in your home. Pre-orders for both figures are available here at Sideshow Collectibles now. Note that a Special Edition John Wick figure is available with an exclusive rifle accessory for the same $270 price tag as the standard figure while it lasts. A full breakdown of the features on both figures can be found below.
John Wick (Special Edition) Sixth Scale Figure:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as John Wick® in John Wick: Chapter 4
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function and two (2) styles of interchangeable hair sculptures (with magnetic function)
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detail beard and skin texture
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands
- Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands
- One (1) bowstring hooking right hand
- Three (3) pieces of open hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed
Costume:
- One (1) high-collar white-colored dress shirt
- One (1) black colored vest
- One (1) black colored suit jacket
- One (1) black colored necktie
- One (1) pair of black colored pants
- One (1) pair of black colored socks
- One (1) pair of black colored shoes
Weapons:
- One (1) katana
- One (1) nunchaku
- One (1) bow
- Two (2) arrows
- One (1) shotgun with removable magazine
- One (1) pistol with removable magazine
- One (1) wood grain patterned pistol
Accessories:
- Three (3) stacks of gold coins
- Three (3) pieces of gold coins
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate
Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:
- One (1) rifle
Caine Sixth Scale Figure:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Donnie Yen as Caine® in John Wick: Chapter 4
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture
- Body with over 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 29cm tall
- Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of weapons holding hands
- Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands
- Three (3) pieces of gesture hands
- One (1) cane holding left hand
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-printed
- One (1) navy-colored suit jacket
- One (1) white colored long sleeves shirt
- One (1) pair of navy-colored pants
- One (1) pair of black heeled boots
- One (1) sword cane
- One (1) axe
- Three (3) pistols with removable magazines
- One (1) wheel gun
- One (1) pair of glasses
- One (1) cane
- One (1) pair of alarm sensors
- Three (3) stacks of gold coins
- Three (3) pieces of gold coins
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate
Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is in early development
During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call in May, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth movie in the John Wick universe remains in early development.
"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."0comments