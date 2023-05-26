John Wick 5: Lionsgate Boss Confirms Early Development

John Wick: Chapter 4 catapulted into theaters earlier this year, leaving the action franchise on some unique footing. While the fate of the titular antihero has been speculated about a lot, it sounds like the journey definitely isn't over. During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film remains in early development.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

What is Ballerina about?

One of the next extensions of the John Wick franchise will be Ballerina, a spinoff film following the titular retired ballerina assassin (played by Ana de Armas) pulled back in by the murder of her family. Based on the lore established around Anjelica Houston's The Director in the third John Wick film, the project will be directed by Len Wiseman, and will also see the return of Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Ian McShane as Winston.

The screenplay for Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten, and the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

