John Wick Creator Teams With Peter Dinklage and The Furious Director for Wild New Action Movie

You’ll be hard pressed to find two action films that have captured the zeitgeist like John Wick and The Furious, as both deliver epic fight sequences that are as intense as they are brutal, and some truly innovative ways. Now, the John Wick creator and the Furious director are teaming up with Peter Dinklage on a brand new action movie, and we absolutely cannot wait for it to hit the screen.

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After the critical acclaim and box office success of The Furious, Lionsgate has closed a deal for the next original action movie from The Furious director Kenji Tanigaki, which is titled The Reckoner. The Reckoner will be written by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad, and Peter Dinklage will star in an unnamed role. This will once again be a partnership between Lionsgate and AGBO, following up on their partnership for John Rambo. The Reckoner currently doesn’t have a release date.

The Reckoner Will Have Its Work Cut Out To Top The Furious

If you’ve seen The Furious, you know just how off-the-wall intense and thrilling that adventure was, especially during its wild third act. The fights featured some truly innovative moments, and at one point, two characters actually fight with bicycles and then maul each other with pieces of those bicycles. Both Miao Xie (Wang Wei) and Joe Taslim (Navin) have any number of standout moments, though Ho (Brian Le) almost steals the show every time he’s on screen, especially when a sledge Hamer is involved.

With all the creativity and epic moments found in the film’s latter half, it’s going to be challenging for The Reckoner to find a way to top what The Furious was able to do, but then again, if anyone can make that happen and build to something even wilder, it’s Kenji Tanigaki.



Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “One of the most rewarding parts of what we do is discovering filmmakers with distinctive voices, bringing their work to wider theatrical audiences, and partnering with them as they take on projects of greater scale and ambition. That’s exactly what excites us about Kenji Tanigaki. The Furious showcases a singular filmmaking talent, and we’re thrilled to reunite with our friends at AGBO to bring his bold vision for The Reckoner to audiences worldwide.”



Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Officer, said, “Derek Kolstad and Peter Dinklage came to us with a world we hadn’t encountered before, original, action-packed, and with genuine soul. The moment we saw what Kenji Tanigaki did with The Furious, his take on action so unique and engaging we knew immediately he was the only director who could take this vision and bring it to life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing this remarkable collection of talent together with Lionsgate, whose commitment to bold, character-driven filmmaking makes them the perfect partner for this project.”



The Furious will soon be available on video on demand and for rental and purchase.

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