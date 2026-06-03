Hollywood’s Best Action Franchise Gets Surprising New Star (But He’s Already Proven Himself)

John Wick might just be the biggest and best action franchise in Hollywood right now. Not only has the four main John Wick films been fan-favorites, but a prequel series The Continental and a spinoff film, Ballerina, has further fleshed out the world giving fans even more to love. In 2024, it was announced that the franchise was expanding again, with Caine, a film set around Donnie Yen’s blind assassin and now that spinoff is getting a major update with the addition of a surprising new star.

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According to Deadline, How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s Caine. Thames’ role in the John Wick spinoff has not yet been revealed. We also do not yet have any specific information about what exactly Caine will be about, other than it is focused on Yen’s character and that Yen is set to direct the film as well. The movie will also see the return of Rina Sawayama as Akira. Dacre Montgomery will also star The film is currently in production.

Thames Could Be An Excellent Addition to the John Wick Universe

While the addition of Thames may seem like a surprising move, the actor already has a major franchise movie under his belt and has proven himself capable of genre work as well. Thames has previously starred in the live-action remake of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon and recently completed filming on its sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2. He is also known for his role as Finney Blake in Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, a role he reprised for The Black Phone 2. He’s also starred in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You.

Thames also has several additional projects in the work, including the Green Day-inspired Nimrods and the comedy film, Idiots. Given Thames’ growing filmography of wide-ranging genre films and the acclaim he has received for said roles, the young actor seems like a solid addition to the action film.

What Do We Know About Caine?

As was noted previously, we don’t yet have an official logline for Caine, but we do know that in addition to Thames, the film has added Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery to the cast, also in an unknown role. We also know that Yen will reprise his role as Caine and is directing the film, which began production in April. Yen is expected to bring some of the unique flair to the film that we saw in his previous directorial work, like Ip Man, Flash Point, and Hero. We also know that Caine is being produced and overseen by John Wick producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee as well as Chad Staheleski. Keanu Reeves is also producing along with John Saunders. The film’s screenplay is from The Batman Part II scribe, Mattson Tomlin.

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