Chad Stahelski to Oversee John Wick and Highlander Franchises

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski is taking on a new role with studio Lionsgate, as he will be overseeing the future of both their John Wick and Highlander franchises. While Stahelski has served as a frequent John Wick director and is tapped to direct an upcoming Highlander reboot movie, this announcement establishes that he will play an integral role in the overall future of both franchises, which includes the extension into TV projects and any other mediums the studio aims to explore. The John Wick franchise has earned four feature films starring Keanu Reeves, though it began to expand into the TV realm with last year's The Continental, as well as the upcoming Ballerina movie serving as a spinoff of that world.

"I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion," Stahelski shared in a statement, per Variety. "John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I'm so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told."

This role will see Stahelski designing a "comprehensive multiplatform content strategy for both franchises" and "guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of these two iconic properties to ensure that quality, tone, and vision remain consistent."

Having co-created the John Wick franchise, Stahelski understandably has a close association with the property, and while the four films have been hits with audiences and critics alike, last year's The Continental didn't quite meet expectations. While Stahelski served as an executive producer on the series, this partnership could see him helping guide future spin-off projects in ways that are more fulfilling to fans.

"This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise," Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, added in the statement. "From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner."

While Stahelski has previously teased his interest in expanding the Highlander franchise beyond the planned film, nothing has officially been announced. Stay tuned for updates on the John Wick and Highlander franchises.

Are you excited to see Stahelski take on this new role? Let us know in the comments!