John Wick Franchise Has Three Movies in the Netflix Top 10

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Netflix doesn't have a single original movie in its daily Top 10 charts. A wave of genre films from Warner Bros. Discovery has seen blockbusters take over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, but some hits from Lionsgate have also made big waves on the streamer. At the start of the year, three of the four films in the acclaimed John Wick action franchise were added to Netflix's lineup, and they are now all part of the Top 10.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the first three John Wick films all take up spots. John Wick sits in fourth, while John Wick: Chapter 2 is in sixth and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum follows in eighth.

The only John Wick movie not on Netflix at the moment is John Wick: Chapter 4, which just hit theaters in 2023. It likely won't appear on Netflix for some time.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!