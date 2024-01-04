John Wick Franchise Has Three Movies in the Netflix Top 10
John Wick has unsurprisingly been a hit on Netflix.
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Netflix doesn't have a single original movie in its daily Top 10 charts. A wave of genre films from Warner Bros. Discovery has seen blockbusters take over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, but some hits from Lionsgate have also made big waves on the streamer. At the start of the year, three of the four films in the acclaimed John Wick action franchise were added to Netflix's lineup, and they are now all part of the Top 10.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees the first three John Wick films all take up spots. John Wick sits in fourth, while John Wick: Chapter 2 is in sixth and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum follows in eighth.
The only John Wick movie not on Netflix at the moment is John Wick: Chapter 4, which just hit theaters in 2023. It likely won't appear on Netflix for some time.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."
2. Those Who Wish Me Dead
"A smokejumper haunted by her past guides a boy through lightning storms, wildfires and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins."
3. Aquaman
"Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world."
4. John Wick
"When a gangster's son steals his car and kills his dog, fearless ex-hit man John Wick takes on the entire mob to get his revenge."
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
6. John Wick: Chapter 2
"When a past debt comes due, retired assassin John Wick reluctantly takes a final assignment that lands him in the crosshairs of a lethal crime syndicate."
7. Meg 2: The Trench
"In the ocean's darkest depths, researchers fight for survival against massive prehistoric sea creatures and an equally predatory mining operation."
8. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"With a $14 million bounty on his head, elite hitman John Wick must battle every killer in his path to reach old allies and redeem his life."
9. Justice League
"Batman and Wonder Woman gather a new team of superheroes — and try to resurrect Superman — in hopes of defeating a foe unlike any they've faced before."
10. The First Purge
"As a new political party comes into power, a social experiment compensating participants for committing crimes exposes bigger threats in this prequel."