Multiple John Wick Movies Coming to Netflix
The majority if the John Wick film franchise is heading to Netflix in 2024.
Ever since the first film debuted in 2014, the John Wick series has spent a decade transforming into one of the most acclaimed and exhilarating action franchises of all time. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have cracked the code and delivered four absolute stunners that have captured the attention of audiences and made big money for Lionsgate. At the start of 2024, most of the films in that beloved John Wick franchise are coming to Netflix.
This week, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster in the month of January, and three of the four John Wick movies were on the list. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum are all set to hit Netflix's streaming lineup on January 1st. John Wick: Chapter 4, which hit theaters earlier this year, will be the only film in the franchise not on Netflix in a couple of weeks.
Coming Soon to Netflix
The John Wick films are just a couple of the big titles set to arrive on Netflix at the start of the year. Here's the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix on January 1st:
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix in January 2024
Leaving 1/5/24
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving 1/12/24
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14/24
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving 1/19/24
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving 1/22/24
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24/24
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31/24
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng