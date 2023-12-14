Multiple John Wick Movies Coming to Netflix

Ever since the first film debuted in 2014, the John Wick series has spent a decade transforming into one of the most acclaimed and exhilarating action franchises of all time. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have cracked the code and delivered four absolute stunners that have captured the attention of audiences and made big money for Lionsgate. At the start of 2024, most of the films in that beloved John Wick franchise are coming to Netflix.

This week, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster in the month of January, and three of the four John Wick movies were on the list. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum are all set to hit Netflix's streaming lineup on January 1st. John Wick: Chapter 4, which hit theaters earlier this year, will be the only film in the franchise not on Netflix in a couple of weeks.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The John Wick films are just a couple of the big titles set to arrive on Netflix at the start of the year. Here's the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix on January 1st:

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Leaving 1/5/24

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/24

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/24

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/24

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/24

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/24

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31/24

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng